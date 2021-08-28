 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $359,500

In Southwest Tucson, a crisp Ranch style home awaits. The property is a 4 bdrm/2 Bath. Open living area corners the Kitchen. Wide hallway provides instant entry to the bedrooms. One bedroom has its own access to the front yard. Large laundry room provides room for designed interior storage and this area is right off the kitchen. The pride of ownership and quality care is felt throughout. This house is move in ready. All of the land can be easily enjoyed. Rural lounging and outdoor kitchen invites a Fiesta. Covered outdoor spaces can be used for entertaining or parking. The lot is defined with a secure wall. There is plumbing ready for a 3rd bathroom in the garage. Schedule an appt and preview.

