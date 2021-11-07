 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $359,900

Absolutely gorgeous DR Horton home in one of the newest communities. Located on a beautiful Cul-De-Sac lot facing South. Built in 2020 this amazing Rose floor plan is Energy Star Qualified. 1 story home features 2,002 sq. ft. of living space, keyless entry, great room concept, gorgeous gourmet kitchen with 36'' cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a huge pantry. Spacious laundry room, 9' ceilings, 16 X 16 ceramic tile floors everywhere but the bedrooms, Save on energy costs with the new solar system. Convenient location, close to the airport, shopping, restaurants and more. Come take a look at it before is gone!

