4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $359,999

Full REMODEL! Incredible find in the Winter Heights subdivision walking distance to Winterhaven. Brand NEW Nest Thermostat! Kitchen features Callacatta marble style quartz countertops, SS appliances, soft close espresso shaker cabinets. Flooring includes Callacatta marble porcelain tile, LVP flooring throughout. Brand new LED canned lights, fixtures and remote controlled fans throughout. Both bathrooms boast sliding glass doors to a walk in shower, porcelain w/tile surround. Home features brand new electrical system w/ new panel and meter. Brand new dual pane aluminum windows, fiber glass doors. Roof has been coated! Minutes away from Rillito River Park, tourist attractions, hospital, shopping, and more! Sellers sparred no expense! This will not last long! Must See!

