4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $360,000

Amazing New Construction Home features 1740 sq ft of living space. This beautiful home has it all 4 bedrooms, 1 den/home office, 2 bathrooms, laundry room, 2 car garage features 220V connection ready for electric car and a great backyard with covered patio. The open floor plan makes this home inviting and spacious!Open concept kitchen with granite counter tops, undermount sink, island & stainless-steel kitchen appliances. Master bath with dual sinks, granite counter tops and walk-in shower. Beautiful tile throughout the home.NO HOA... This house is schedule to be 100% finished at the end of March beginning of April.

