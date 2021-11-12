 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $362,000

4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $362,000

Welcome home to this lovely 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom property! Come inside to discover the striking quartz countertops, tile floor, and open floor plan. This house includes a comfortable living area with backyard access ideal for entertaining, a gourmet kitchen, delightful wood cabinets, built-in appliances, pantry, and center island with breakfast bar. It also has a spacious loft ideal for an entertainment center. The main bedroom boasts soft plush carpet, walk-in closet, and an ensuite with dual sinks. The house also comes with hidden solar panels on the roof to offset your electric bill. The expansive backyard is perfect for family gatherings! Make this your own desert oasis! There is new paint throughout home, Owned Solar & Tesla battery pack, water softener and RO system convey

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News