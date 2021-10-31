 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $362,000

Beautiful 4 bedroom/ 3 full bath in desirable Continental Ranch situated in a cul-de-sac. This home has many upgrades and amenities for a family who likes to entertain or just hang out at home. The travertine tile is breath-taking with tile inserts throughout the home. Granite countertops and backsplash in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and custom cabinets. Washer and dryer included. Upstairs has 3 carpeted bedrooms, including Master which has a balcony with mountain views. 1st Bedroom downstairs, adjacent to a full bath makes for a great in-law suite or office. Backyard has Turf, gravel, flagstone and concrete pad at ramada, for low maintenance. Enjoy the community pool or splash pad nearby. This is a must see house waiting for you to make it HOME.

