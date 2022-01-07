 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $365,000

4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $365,000

One of Meritage Homes best single story floor plans. Super energy efficient, foam insulation and ready for you to move right in. Granite, upgraded cabinets, pendant lights & ceramic tile everywhere but the bedrooms. Fully finished south facing backyard with smartly designed turf area, brick pavers, contemporary gas fire pit and plenty of shade plus room to entertain. Split bedroom plan with a luxurious owners suite & master bath including a walk in shower and super sized closet. This house is immaculate!

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News