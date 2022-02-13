A Hidden Hills Gem awaits you. This 4 bedroom 2 Bath almost 2000 sq. foot mid century has been outfitted to save you money on your electric bill during the hot summer months. Along with double paned windows, the home has an 18 seer AC unit that has been paired with a Solar Electric System. This fabulous home is on a cul-de-sac with picturesque Catalina Mountain views. The full sized Sheds for your gear convey with the property as does the newer whole home water filtration system. This home is in a convenient and highly sought after east side of Tucson and is located close to all your favorite venues. Check out the 3D walkthrough and put this on your list of must see!
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $365,000
