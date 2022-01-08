Located in the Iron Horse Historic District. House and guest house. Main house built in 1900 has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Seller has separated the main house to be a 2 bed, 1 bath plus a 1 bed 1 bath apartment. Dividing walls can be removed and house restored to one residence, if desired. Guest house built in 1948 has kitchen, bath, bedroom/living room. Entire property is Zoned C-3. There are so many possibilities for this property. Walking distance to UofA, 4th Ave shopping and dining. Near downtown and the modern streetcar! Main house needs work to bring it back to it's original glory. Guest house needs a bit of updating.Houses have both been rentals for years.
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $365,000
