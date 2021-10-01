 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $368,000

4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $368,000

Would you love to buy new construction, but can't wait? Here is your chance . . welcome home to your BRAND NEW 4 bedroom retreat located in the award winning Vail School District. The heart of this home is an inviting kitchen with espresso cabinets and cream/black granite countertops and it features a large island and walk-in pantry. The home features four bedrooms, including a beautiful owner's suite with private bath and oversized walk-in closet. The large backyard is a blank canvas ready for your inspiration. This home is on a corner lot, with a huge side yard offering plenty of room for a pool and neighbors only on one side. Builder warranty will transfer to the new owners. Located in the highly desirable La Estancia community where you will love the great selection of schools available within the sought after Vail School District. La Estancia has direct access to 'The Loop', an interconnected system of more than 120 miles of paved pathways and bike lanes, as well as a community pool, basketball court and several beautiful parks. La Estancia is within close proximity to many major employers, including Davis-Monthan AFB, Tucson International Airport, UA Tech Park, Raytheon and Amazon. Come see this gorgeous home today!

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Missing Tucson attorney found dead
Local news

Missing Tucson attorney found dead

  • Updated

Chris Straub, 64, of the Pima County Attorney’s Office, was with his wife at a resort near Sedona when he failed to return from an afternoon of fishing Tuesday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News