4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $370,000

Welcome to this fabulous 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Diablo Village Estates. This energy-efficient property offers striking ceilings, tile flooring, and soothing palette throughout. Spacious great room with backyard access is perfect for entertaining. The kitchen showcases dark cabinetry, granite countertops, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, and a large island with breakfast bar. The main retreat boasts plush carpet, natural lighting, walk-in closet, and ensuite with dual sinks. This home is turn-key! Enjoy the expansive backyard, and create your own desert oasis.