4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $370,000

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bath, in-law suite, and two- car garage on a great corner lot! Gourmet kitchen features a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, and a large pantry. Primary bedroom is spacious with access to the backyard. The en-suite bath has dual vanity, shower, and walk-in closet. Comfortable in law -suite includes 1 bedroom, 1 bath, kitchenette with dishwasher, microwave, and offers space for refrigerator. The suite has a laundry closet. The great room, primary bedroom, and patio are pre-wired for speakers! Backyard features a covered patio and lots of space to have fun in! Schedule a showing today!