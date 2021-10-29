 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $370,000

4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $370,000

We've spotted the best place to live and a careful Buyer's dream home with loads of custom upgrades. Kitchen showplace - accented w/ custom cabinets, wine rack, sparkling granite counters and beautiful window view gardens. Top of the line SS appliances stay. Master BR suite w/ luxurious bath/California closet and door to backyard. Spacious guest BR/bunk room or entertainment room. Splash, soak or swim (Year round! It's heated) to your heart's contents in a 17 ft Aquatic Swim Spa/Pool. Large, extended patio area. Professional landscaping front & back, cactus gardens, rose garden, wall planters/succulents & saguaro. Be pleasantly surprised with all the extra upgraded comforts. No exaggeration, the list of upgrades is long, If you've missed exceptional buys before, call this minute.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News