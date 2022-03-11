*PICTURES COMING* Easy to show large one-story home that includes four spacious bedrooms, a two-car garage and a charming covered front porch. The living and dining room open up to the kitchen providing the open concept layout that so many homeowners love. The beautiful wood cabinetry in the kitchen is complimented by sleek granite countertops, a full suite of energy-efficient appliances and so much more! The master bedroom suite with a large walk-in closet is the finishing touch on this perfect home.
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $370,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Senate will vote on making it legal for business owners and their employees to kill people who are damaging or defacing their property.
- Updated
James P. Sailer of Marana denied wrongdoing during a massage last year at a high-end health club.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Researchers will use a nontoxic dye to help show whether sunlight can destroy various chemical compounds in the Tucson river water, including pharmaceuticals and personal care products.
- Updated
For subscribers: The successful bidder paid all cash, no contingencies, no appraisal, no inspection for a second home.
- Updated
The crash happened just after 11 p.m. when a pickup truck carrying people in its bed smashed into trees.
- Updated
The win moved the Cardinal (16-15) into a Pac-12 quarterfinal game against Arizona (28-3) on Thursday at 1 p.m.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Tyler Fenton's Bata will feature a menu inspired and kissed by fire.
- Updated
Hotel occupancy, one indicator, has improved so much in Tucson that “we're blown away, to be honest,” says the CEO of Visit Tucson.
- Updated
Got a good deal on a new car? Lawmakers are moving to give you a break on the tax you pay when you first get the vehicle and every year you own it.
- Updated
Gabriel Chavez-Estrada, 25, was arrested on suspicion of first degree murder and booked into the Pima County jail.