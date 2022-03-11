 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $370,000

*PICTURES COMING* Easy to show large one-story home that includes four spacious bedrooms, a two-car garage and a charming covered front porch. The living and dining room open up to the kitchen providing the open concept layout that so many homeowners love. The beautiful wood cabinetry in the kitchen is complimented by sleek granite countertops, a full suite of energy-efficient appliances and so much more! The master bedroom suite with a large walk-in closet is the finishing touch on this perfect home.

