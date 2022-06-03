4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $374,000

NEW CONSTRUCTION - FINISHED ON 5/30/2022! Beautiful 4 bed 2 bath, 1670 Sq Ft home, located in desirable West Tucson. Home features light grey porcelain tile, granite countertops, 5' kitchen island, beautiful soft-close cabinets, walk-in pantry, walk-in closet in master bedroom and walk-in showers in both bathrooms. Backyard has a covered patio where the views and fireworks A Mountain has to offer can be enjoyed. Located just minutes from I-10, Starr Pass Resort, Tumamoc Hill, Mercado San Agustin, downtown Tucson and so much more!