 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $375,000

Beautiful 4 bed 2 bath, 1670 Sq Ft home, located in desirable West Tucson. Home will feature light grey porcelain tile, granite countertops, 5' kitchen island, walk-in pantry, walk-in closet in master bedroom and walk-in showers in both bathrooms. Backyard will have a covered patio where the views and fireworks A Mountain has to offer can be enjoyed. Located just minutes from I-10, Starr Pass Resort, Tumamoc Hill, Mercado San Agustin, downtown and so much more! Estimated completion date of mid May 2022.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Feds' plan for depleted Colorado River helps Powell but hurts Mead

Feds' plan for depleted Colorado River helps Powell but hurts Mead

For Star subscribers: If the U.S. goes through with its proposal to cut Colorado River releases from Lake Powell, water users in Arizona, California and Nevada won't feel it this year — but Lake Mead will. Both reservoirs are in dire straits, and many experts are concerned or shocked about potential problems ahead. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News