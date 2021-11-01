 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $375,000

Central Location! Two units located in the highly desirable Central Tucson only minutes from the University of Arizona! The front bungalow is a 3bd/2bth. Features a large family room with plenty of natural light. The back unit is a 1bd/1ba with a garage. Both are both currently being rented for $1635.00 + $875.00 monthly. Attached to the back unit is the large 1 car garage with a lovely epoxy flooring & access to the back alley. Close to Salpointe High School, U of A, shopping, & the U of A bike path! This home is a must see!

