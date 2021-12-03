 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $375,000

Super sharp home in La Estancia community with views of the Catalina mountains! Bright & open great room living area. Gather in the kitchen that includes granite counters, stainless appliances, island with breakfast bar, & ample storage. Conveniently located downstairs master with a custom barn door for the master bath, walk in shower, dual sinks, & large master closet. Ceramic tile in all the right areas. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms, a guest bath with dual sinks & a cozy loft for entertaining. Completely finished, North facing, private backyard with mountain views, custom pavers, seating areas and tons of shade. No Neighbors Behind! Whole house water conditioning & filtration system, 2 car garage and more! Community parks, splash pad, pool and convenience to all Tucson has to offer!

