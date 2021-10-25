 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $375,000

4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $375,000

Come see this spacious four bedroom ranch style home located in desirable Windsor Park subdivision. This home has an open floor plan and is equipped with built-in shelving with low voltage lighting throughout and a gas fireplace with heatilator. Two space carport area attached to the property. The master bedroom is truly a retreat with an ample sitting area, walk-in closet, large vanity area, a jetted tub and separate shower. There is a 9 x 13 storage room/workshop with AC unit. The backyard is private with an alley buffer between homes. This home has it all! Schedule a showing today!

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News