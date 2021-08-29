 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $380,000

Lovely Move-In Ready Home in the San Fernando Village. 4bd/3ba/2100 SqFt. Two Primary Suites! The Beautiful Kitchen Features Brand New Dove Gray Cabinetry, Double Sink, Silver Falls Granite Tops w/ Backsplash & SS Appliances. The Primary Suite has a Walk-In Closet, Brand New Dove Gray Vanity in Bathroom w/ White Marble Top, Modern Vanity Lighting & Custom-Tiled Shower. Large Laundry Room Off Activity Room/Office. Dual Pane Windows, New Doors, Recessed Lighting, Ceiling Fans & Ample Storage Room. Beautiful Dapple Tile Flooring in Living Areas, & New Carpet in Bedrooms. Fresh Interior /Exterior Paint. Private Yard w/ Fresh Gravel, Cacti & Flowers. Welcoming Front Patio Perfect for Relaxing Summer Evenings. Located Near Park Mall, Shopping, Dining & Entertainment. Go Show Today!

