4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $380,000

Beautiful New Constructon Home on 1 acre!! Panaromic Views of the mountains Sunset and Sunrise. Country Living in the city NO HOA!!! Bring your Horses UTVs Rvs Etc. Brand New home with 4 Large Bedroms 2 bath and an open concept. Just 5 minutes from Safeway and all amentites and 10 min from the freeway. Come and take a look for yourself you wont be diissapointed