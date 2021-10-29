 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $383,000

Built in 2020 this beautiful 2-story Hampton plan (DR Horton - Builder) boasts 2,280 square feet with 4 beds, 2.5 baths, Loft, and a flex room! This home comes with WhirlpoolA(r) gas Stainless Steel range with microwave and dishwasher in this large extended kitchen with granite countertops, Clean and crisp White Maple cabinets with 42'' Uppers, DuPureA(r) Ultra Filter Single StageA(r), LED disc lights and cultured marble in bathroom, 7 X 26 plank tile, and 9-foot ceilings on the 1st floor! This is Smart Home with Smart Garage. Ring Door Bell hooked up. Brandnew Refrigerator included.Additional you Come see this beautiful home today.

