Spacious & elegant comfortable living nestled in the beautiful Mesquite Ranch community. Lovingly maintained by the ORIGINAL OWNERS this 4 Bedroom home with a LARGE LOFT & A MAIN FLOOR PRIMARY BEDROOM w/oversized bath welcomes you with SOARING 20FT CEILINGS. Formal living & dining, powder room & family room that opens to large open kitchen w/ island & extended upper cabinets. Second story includes 3 guest bedrooms w/a guest bath & large loft overlooking family room & kitchen. Don't miss the entertainer's backyard with a covered patio that extends the width of the home & freshly landscaped yard. New dishwasher 2021, patio roof recoated 2021, newer water heater 2019, HVAC 2018 and painted outside 2017.
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $385,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
There have been 489 cases and 25 outbreaks in Pima County schools, since June 20.
For Star subscribers: A new clinic opening in Tucson will focus on more face time with medical staff, lower hospitalizations for older patients.
Here's a daily map of coronavirus cases in Arizona, broken down by county.
- Updated
The wreck is causing a major traffic jams along West Valencia Road.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: After opening during the pandemic last year, Pure Poke is ready to launch its second location, this one in Oro Valley.
- Updated
The average annual rainfall total since 1991 has been 10.61 inches.
- Updated
Half of the money donated by Cody and Patsy Ritchie will be used toward scholarships; the rest will be earmarked for "program enhancements" for the football and golf programs.
- Updated
Pima County Board of Supervisor's voted against several COVID-19 related actions at its meeting Tuesday.
- Updated
A student who was reportedly exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19 and two adults were arrested after refusing to leave campus.
- Updated
The new statutes range from banning school mask mandates, voting changes to teaching "critical race theory" in schools.