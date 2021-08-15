 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $385,000

4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $385,000

Spacious & elegant comfortable living nestled in the beautiful Mesquite Ranch community. Lovingly maintained by the ORIGINAL OWNERS this 4 Bedroom home with a LARGE LOFT & A MAIN FLOOR PRIMARY BEDROOM w/oversized bath welcomes you with SOARING 20FT CEILINGS. Formal living & dining, powder room & family room that opens to large open kitchen w/ island & extended upper cabinets. Second story includes 3 guest bedrooms w/a guest bath & large loft overlooking family room & kitchen. Don't miss the entertainer's backyard with a covered patio that extends the width of the home & freshly landscaped yard. New dishwasher 2021, patio roof recoated 2021, newer water heater 2019, HVAC 2018 and painted outside 2017.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News