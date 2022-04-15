Tons of room to spread out in this 4 years new home. 4 bedrooms plus a large loft upstairs. Office/ Den and 2 large living areas downstairs. Perfect for work from home. Spacious kitchen with island and large pantry. The laundry room is conveniently located upstairs so no more lugging laundry baskets up and down the stairs.
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $385,000
