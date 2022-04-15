 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $385,000

Tons of room to spread out in this 4 years new home. 4 bedrooms plus a large loft upstairs. Office/ Den and 2 large living areas downstairs. Perfect for work from home. Spacious kitchen with island and large pantry. The laundry room is conveniently located upstairs so no more lugging laundry baskets up and down the stairs.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Advocates: Students at risk as UA Global Campus’ problems mount

Advocates: Students at risk as UA Global Campus’ problems mount

For Star subscribers: A sudden lapse in the University of Arizona-affiliated online school's ability to collect G.I. Bill benefits is the latest strike against UA Global Campus, which is run by a company in financial trouble. And now, advocates want the U.S. Education Department to cut off the school's federal financial aid. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News