4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $389,900

One of a kind beautiful home on a premium cul-de-sac lot in highly desired Star Valley! This home features 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, with vaulted ceilings. The kitchen is equipped with matching appliances, an abundance of cabinets, and a breakfast bar. Unique bedrooms are a kids dream come true. A castle with a loft and a slide in one room and a large loft with a secret room off to the side in another! Must see to believe!! The two level fenced backyard is perfect for entertaining and watching the sun set. Schedule a showing today!

