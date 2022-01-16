 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $389,900

Beautifully appointed home with Main level master soaring ceilings and stunning travertine floors looking for it's new owner. New appliances in kitchen were just installed, featuring a 5 burner gas stove/range, side by side refrigerator and more. This property has room to grow, and is ready for anything you want to make it. Pool in back yard is fully fenced, and yard has been cleaned out to make room for your designs. Call for a showing today!

