4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $390,000

This home is located in the beautiful Northwest Tucson area. This beauty can be your next home and it includes 4-bedroom 3 bath with all appliances, updated light fixtures, NO POLY, owned SOLAR that gives you a monthly electric bill that is estimated about $25 a month. It is on a great corner lot with a lemon tree in the back yard that produces 100+ lemons each spring. Located in the Northwest Tucson area with close proximity to the shared multi-use path which connects to The Loop, great for running, cycling, etc, This home is also conveniently located near the freeway convenient for trip to Phoenix and shopping. Come out and take a peek. It won't disappoint!

