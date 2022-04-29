 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $390,000

''Pictures for example only still under construction'' This is a beautiful contemporary energy efficient NEW CONSTRUCTION home. Come take a look at this home that has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage, and a laundry room, It's a 1,890 square foot home with ceramic with a large master bedroom with a large closet and a beautiful large master shower. New A/C unit and water heater. Come take a look at this brand new beauty with incredible mountain views before it's gone, you will love it!!

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News