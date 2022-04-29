''Pictures for example only still under construction'' This is a beautiful contemporary energy efficient NEW CONSTRUCTION home. Come take a look at this home that has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage, and a laundry room, It's a 1,890 square foot home with ceramic with a large master bedroom with a large closet and a beautiful large master shower. New A/C unit and water heater. Come take a look at this brand new beauty with incredible mountain views before it's gone, you will love it!!
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $390,000
