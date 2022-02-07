 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $390,000

Range Priced: Sellers will accept or counter offers between $390k-$425k. Walk into this clean and bright MOVE IN READY home. Large downstairs open floor plan with 9' ceilings, separate den, dining area, and living room! Kitchen has quartz counter top, island, range vent, stainless, gas stove, and opens to the living space!. Sliding glass door leads to an East-facing covered patio and turf grass area! Cool off in your private sparkling pool with shade starting in the early afternoon. Upstairs there's a loft and 4 bedrooms. Large master suite includes a jacuzzi tub and separate shower. Upgraded luxury carpet, soft water pre-plumb, irrigation - see the supplemental description for more! Close to BASIS Oro Valley K-12, Wilson K-8, and has easy access to I-10! Call today for a private showi

