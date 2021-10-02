Range List Pricing: $394,900-$410,000. Pride in ownership! This 2015 custom built 4 bed/ 3 full bath Lennar home features a beautiful luxury flooring package downstairs , a gourmet kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, stainless steel appliances & granite counter tops. New recessed LED lighting (inside & backyard) , custom light fixture in dining area, ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Venture upstairs and walk in to the teen/media room built for family fun & entertainment. Master bedroom / bathroom features a luxurious, custom tile shower w/bench , glass shower door and a rainfall water feature, a LARGE walk in closet & custom his and her sinks. This home boast SO MANY additional custom features to include a water purification system, professional window tinting throughout,
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $394,900
