4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $397,000

Beautiful 4 BR, 2 Bath home in coveted Darling Heights. This home has it all. Large Living Room and Dining Room, separate Family room with a beautiful beehive fireplace, spacious, eat-in kitchen recently remodeled, ample size laundry room with solar tube. Master bedroom opens to sparkling pool which is fenced in for child safety. Back yard is block walled with double door access from alley. Covered patio allows for great entertainment and relaxation. Extras include Low E windows, wood doors and closet doors, ceiling fans. BONUS: Home Office with heating and cooling accessible from back yard with separate entrance. Enjoy your 15 second commute.