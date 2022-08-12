 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $399,000

Amazing opportunity for 4 bedroom/2.5 bathroom+ den, loft and pocket office, 2,443 SqFt 2017 Meritage modern contemporary energy efficient smart home with finished attached 420 SqFt 2 car garage in desirable La Estancia De Tucson neighborhood in coveted Vail School District! Reasonable $52 HOA dues include: walk to community pool, splash pad, 3X parks, outdoor play equipment, grassy field, and basketball court. Access to The Loop, 131 miles of connected paved shared-use paths. NE/SW orientation, concrete sidewalks, concrete driveway, flat concrete low maintenance tile roof, sewer clean outs, on and off street parking. Inside buyers will appreciate fresh designer paint, energy efficient double pane windows, screens, custom white wood blinds, curtains, tall textured painted ceilings

