4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $399,500
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $399,500

Breathtaking Mountain Views! Welcome to the desirable Community of Westview Pointe. Gorgeous ranch style home with an amazing backyard to fill all your entertainment needs. Cool off in the beautiful pebble-tech pool or relax in the spa, use the outdoor kitchen to prepare a meal, then enjoy the sunset on Tucson Mountain Park from the balcony off the Master-Suite. Backyard wall has been raised and extended (HOA approved) to give added privacy and space for parking your toys. Chef's kitchen features a large center island and granite countertops. Dual Masters with one downstairs and the larger one upstairs. Fresh paint and carpet as well as upgraded appliances that all stay with the house!

