4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $399,900

Former Pepper-viner Model. This Lovely Home Has Been well Maintained. 4br/2ba single family resident. Vaulted Ceilings, Bay Windows, Gas Fireplace In Family Room, Ceramic Tile, Covered Patio. 15 x 15 Screened patio off family room, Backyard w/ built-in BBQ, Catalina mountain can be viewed from the back yard and the living room picture window. Close to shopping and dinning. Close to Speedway and go to U of A directly. Mature fruit trees and plants in the spacious back yard.

