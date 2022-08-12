 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $399,900

Why wait for a build out? Come get this year-old home that's ready for move in! Meritage Nirvana plan with the Crisp package. Extended tile, granite counters, Allure lighting package. 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath. Master bedroom has double vanity and huge walk in closet. Laundry room upstairs means no carrying all the laundry downstairs! Loft area great for media, games, office or homework. Backyard was started, finish it to your liking. Pool table available on separate bill of sale.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News