4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $399,900

Why wait for a build out? Come get this year-old home that's ready for move in! Meritage Nirvana plan with the Crisp package. Extended tile, granite counters, Allure lighting package. 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath. Master bedroom has double vanity and huge walk in closet. Laundry room upstairs means no carrying all the laundry downstairs! Loft area great for media, games, office or homework. Backyard was started, finish it to your liking. Pool table available on separate bill of sale.