4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $399,900

Unique opportunity to own one of the few lots in Continental Ranch with this kind of view! This lovingly maintained 4 bedroom home includes granite countertops in the kitchen, brand new stainless steel appliances, and rolling security shutters throughout the home! There's plenty of space in the 3 car garage for stuff and your vehicles! The backyard is great for entertaining and the community includes parks, pools, spas, a skatepark, and more! You'll save on your electricity bill with the solar panels! This home has so much to offer - call today to schedule a showing!

