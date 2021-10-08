 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $399,900

4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $399,900

VACANT! Beautiful home has 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths with open concept and den downstairs and bedrooms upstairs. The kitchen has Espresso Birch cabinets with crown molding, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a HUGE island. Plush carpet and wood look ceramic plank tile run throughout. Large master bedroom with en suite that boasts his and hers closets, dual sinks, and linen closet. Hall bath also has dual sinks and linen closet. Plenty of room with a loft upstairs, three bedrooms as well as upstairs laundry. Low maintenance backyard with a hot tub and no neighbors behind! Near schools, shopping and restaurants, this is a must see!

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News