4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $4,500

This home away from home offers 2,467 square feet of space with four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Fully furnished with modern decor and gorgeous views of both the city and mountains. Two-car garage with additional two driveway parking spaces. The property offers air-conditioning, central heating, wireless internet and basic cable plus three smart TVs.

