 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $400,000

4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $400,000

  • Updated

Seller will counter or accept offers between $400K & $410K. Beautiful Santa Fe style home on over an acre of land surrounded by mesquite trees. Escape the hustle & bustle of the city! NO HOA, serene & quiet. This custom built home has four large bedrooms and three bathrooms. The upgraded kitchen offers white shaker cabinets, quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. The house has luxury vinyl wood-style planks throughout home, in addition to Wood-style tile (kitchen & bathrooms). Open floor plan is a blank canvas waiting for the new owner's touch. Move in ready! Plenty of room to expand and build. Bring your RV and recreational toys! All you need to do is unpack and start living the dream! Don't miss this opportunity and schedule a showing today! This gem is a must see!

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tucson's wild swing in water use — a red flag, or a blip?
Subscriber

Tucson's wild swing in water use — a red flag, or a blip?

  • Updated

For Star subscribers: Recent spikes in water usage, during record-setting hot and dry periods, were very rare for conservation-minded Tucsonans — we've  kept overall water use steady for decades despite population growth. The spikes raise questions about future water demand, and supplies, under climate change.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News