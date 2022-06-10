4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $400,000

MOVE IN READY! 4 Bed/ 2 Bath home with open floor plan. Tile flooring throughout all common areas and comfortable carpet in all bedrooms. The kitchen features stainless appliances, recessed lighting, granite countertops, extended cabinets for additional storage and a double oven. The primary bathroom features dual vanities & large walk in shower. Backyard perfect for entertaining with an extended paver patio & artificial turf. High efficiency with smart home features to enjoy!