 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $400,000

MOVE IN READY! 4 Bed/ 2 Bath home with open floor plan. Tile flooring throughout all common areas and comfortable carpet in all bedrooms. The kitchen features stainless appliances, recessed lighting, granite countertops, extended cabinets for additional storage and a double oven. The primary bathroom features dual vanities & large walk in shower. Backyard perfect for entertaining with an extended paver patio & artificial turf. High efficiency with smart home features to enjoy!

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Grijalva: Hudbay illegally grading washes in mountains near Tucson

Grijalva: Hudbay illegally grading washes in mountains near Tucson

For Star subscribers: Rep. Raúl Grijalva, House Natural Resources Committee chair, wants feds to consider halting mining company's grading for the Copper World project as a Clean Water Act violation. But the company says there's no federal determination any washes on site are worthy of U.S. regulation. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News