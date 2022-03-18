 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $400,000

This Beautiful four bedroom two and a half bath, two story home features a large open floor plan downstairs with one bedroom and half bath. Kitchen boasts 42''upgraded upper cabinets and Stainless steel appliances. Downstairs laundry with added closet (can be used for additional pantry space or linen) Three Bedrooms, two full bathrooms and Loft upstairs. Custom lighting throughout entire home. Finished two car garage with insulated garage door, Epoxied Floor, and Overhead Storage. The fully landscaped backyard is an entertainers dream finished with pavers, turf, decorative gravel and gas hook-up for grilling. No rear neighbors and west side of home borders common area, this home is a must see!

