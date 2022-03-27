 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $400,000

4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $400,000

Welcome to this lovely 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home that features a welcoming porch by the entrance! Explore inside to discover an immaculate interior that boasts spacious living & family rooms perfect for entertaining guests, recessed lighting, & high ceilings. Have a festive dinner in the spacious dining area. Impeccable kitchen showcases a plethora of Lazy Susan cabinetry, mosaic backsplash, built-in appliances, & a generous-sized breakfast nook. Unwind after a busy day in the primary retreat that is filled w/ natural light, neutral palette gorgeous flooring, & an en-suite w/ shower w/a designer's touch, & a walk-in closet! Other bedrooms also offer sizable walk-in closets! Large bonus room is ideal for a game or office room.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News