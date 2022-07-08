4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $400,000

This popular floorplan leads into an open great room with a beautiful kitchen which offers stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, a gas range, and a nicely sized island! This is a true chef's kitchen with no expense spared perfect for entertaining with friends and family! The primary suite is a true retreat with spa like bathroom and walk in closet! Outside, you can enjoy a deep covered patio, artificial turf, and fire pit creating a low care yard that looks out to stunning mountain views! Corner lot with no neighbors to one side, built in sound speakers inside and out, community pool, park, and playground just up the way. Benefit from the leased Solar. Don't wait to build, own now!