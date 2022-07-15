4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $400,000

Welcome home to your 4 bedroom, 2020-built single-story retreat located in the award winning Vail School District. The heart of this home is an inviting kitchen with granite countertops with free standing range hood, walk-in pantry and breakfast nook overlooking a spacious great room. The home features four bedrooms, including a beautiful owner's suite with private tiled shower and oversized walk-in closet. Upgraded wood plank tile runs throughout the kitchen and living areas. This home showcases many upgrades including a diamond tile design in the second bath. The beautifully landscaped yard is the perfect place to entertain on an Arizona evening, with plentiful afternoon shade with a large covered patio with mature trees. The yard is complete with turf and pavers for plenty of seating options. Located in the highly desirable La Estancia community where you will love the great selection of schools available within the sought after Vail School District. La Estancia has direct access to 'The Loop', an interconnected system of more than 120 miles of paved pathways and bike lanes, as well as a community pool, basketball court and several beautiful parks. La Estancia is within close proximity to many major employers, including Davis-Monthan AFB, Tucson International Airport, UA Tech Park, Raytheon and Amazon. Come see this gorgeous home today!