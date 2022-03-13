 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $400,000

4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $400,000

Amazing views, beautiful well maintained 4 bedroom home. Split floor plan large primary bedroom and bath, tile through home, large dining area. Large kitchen with breakfast bar. Vaulted ceilings. Large porch great for entertaining. Chain link fenced yard area around home. Electric gate.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News