4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $400,000

Get a brand new house before the end of the year! Why settle when you can choose the finishes you really want? The earlier you get in, the more choices you can make from within the builder's options including floor coverings, and cabinet, paint, and granite colors. This new construction offers room to roam with nearly an acre lot outside, an open design inside, and a large 3-car garage! No wasted space as plan flows smoothly from living area to kitchen and dining. Split bedroom plan offers a large master suite that walks out onto a covered patio, dual split vanities, and a walk-in closet! Estimated completion 3-4 months. Agent/Contractor (Home next door is further along and can be viewed to help you to better envision the space.)

