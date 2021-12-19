Charming 4 bedroom 2.5 bath Richmond American home. This home has been well maintained and is located in the gated community of the Quarry Pines Golf Course. The community offers a community pool and park. Home features open floor plan, high ceilings in the kitchen/living room & 2 separate thermostats for zone heating and cooling. The open Kitchen gives you granite countertops, rich cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and a spacious island. Built in surround sound system in the living room. Seller has replaced several windows so they are energy efficiency. This home has an oversized Master Suite with walk in closet with built in storage, and bathroom with dual vanity, separate shower and soaking tub! Enjoy your evenings on the covered patio. Make this your home today!
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $409,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Starting Thursday and lasting through the weekend, Comet Leonard should appear at dusk low in the west to southwestern sky between the horizon and an unmistakably bright planet Venus.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Known for its breakfast burritos and flour tortillas, Anita Street Market may be ending its 40-year-run due to financial issues.
- Updated
The jury took less than two hours to find Tucson gastroenterologist Dr. Fadi Deeb at fault in the 2016 death of a woman in his care.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: The Tucson rental market closes out the year with strong demand.
- Updated
- 3 min to read
New Tucson apartments are commanding rents up to $3K and feature a movie theater, a two-story gym and a rooftop deck.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: You can find vintage toys by the thousands at Those Wonderful Toys on North Oracle Road in Tucson.
- Updated
Conservators just wrapped a month-long study of the façade at San Xavier Mission, and even those who have worked there for decades were surprised by what they found.
- Updated
Banner Health, Arizona's largest hospital network, is operating over capacity at several facilities and turning away surgeries that aren't medically necessary. Conditions are expected to only get worse in the next month.
- Updated
Tetairoa "T-Mac" McMillan becomes the highest-rated commit in Arizona history, according to 247Sports.com.
- Updated
State health officials are seeking federal help for 14 Arizona hospitals as they attempt to deal with the pandemic.