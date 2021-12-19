 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $409,900

Charming 4 bedroom 2.5 bath Richmond American home. This home has been well maintained and is located in the gated community of the Quarry Pines Golf Course. The community offers a community pool and park. Home features open floor plan, high ceilings in the kitchen/living room & 2 separate thermostats for zone heating and cooling. The open Kitchen gives you granite countertops, rich cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and a spacious island. Built in surround sound system in the living room. Seller has replaced several windows so they are energy efficiency. This home has an oversized Master Suite with walk in closet with built in storage, and bathroom with dual vanity, separate shower and soaking tub! Enjoy your evenings on the covered patio. Make this your home today!

