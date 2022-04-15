Owned solar!!!! This home is close to highway access! No need to wait when you can move into this delightful, four bed, 2.5 bath home in the Vail school district! Home is in La Estancia Community with a community pool and a beautiful park just around the corner. Kitchen with sink center island, breakfast bar, quartz counter tops and large pantry open into the main living area. This home has an open floor plan with a den downstairs and a huge loft area upstairs for additional living space. Large master bedroom with attached bath and walk in closet. Washer and dryer conveniently located upstairs. Enjoy your large, nicely landscaped grass back yard and covered patio area.
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $410,000
-
- Updated
