4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $410,000

Premier lot, located on nearly a quarter acre with golf course frontage and common area, within the Pines II development. View fencing provides golf course and mountain views from the backyard. Great area for entertaining with a covered patio, shade sails and artificial turf. The property features contemporary 2016 construction, four bedrooms plus a den, with a split floor plan providing for a versatile work from home option. Tile throughout living areas with carpet in the bedrooms. Dark kitchen cabinets with stainless steel appliances that all convey. Large laundry room and a two car garage providing for ample storage areas. Call today for a private showing.

