 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $410,000

4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $410,000

Walk into this freshly painted bright and clean 3 bedroom home PLUS an attached casita with separate entrance which can be a hobby room, media room, game room, guest room or private office, endless possibilities. Home features an open floor plan and is located in the gated community of the Quarry Pines Golf Course with community pool. Plantation shutters in living area and dining area. Vaulted ceilings in the living area, kitchen and master bedroom. Kitchen has lots of cabinets and plenty of counter space. Stainless steel appliances - new dishwasher 2022. Master bedroom is large and has plank ceramic tile floors. Bathroom with walk-in shower and large master closet. Two other bedrooms opposite end of house with Brand NEW carpet.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News